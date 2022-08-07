Superintendent Jesus Jara agrees to settlement with CCSD trustees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a turbulent year that saw the Clark County School District superintendent fired and then rehired, Dr. Jesus Jara and the Clark County School District Board of Trustees have reached a settlement agreement.

A four-page document posted Friday, shows Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and the CCSD board of trustees reaching a settlement. All to put aside a messy situation between Dr. Jara and the board.

Last October, Dr. Jara met with the board in closed session to discuss the “hostile and abusive work environment he was experiencing.” He was fired in a 4-3 vote later that day. The following week, Dr. Jara's attorney informed the board he was seeking $2 million to resolve allegations of harassment by three of the trustees who originally ousted him. Attorney John Bailey identified TrusteeS Linda Cavazos, Danielle Ford, and Lisa Guzman. Two weeks later, Dr. Jara was reinstated, after trustee and now board president Irene Cepeda switched her vote in his favor.

The settlement covers $95 thousand dollars in fees for Dr. Jara’s attorneys to be paid from the board office budget with no impact to the district’s general fund. Both sides also agreed to follow assurances outlined in December that brought back Dr. Jara to CCSD.

A joint statement from Dr. Jara and the trustees said in part: “Our hope is to proceed collaboratively, allowing us to fully focus on our greatest priority, serving students and improving student outcomes. There is so much work to do, but if we focus on supporting our students, families, staff, and community, we are positive we will continue to move in the right direction together.”

In a one-on-one interview on Tuesday, Dr. Jara told Channel 13 he can work with trustees.

“Really, a majority of the board is committed with me to move this district forward and that’s what we’re committed,’ he said.

The superintendent also made it clear again he’s committed to Clark County students and teachers.

“There was an opportunity I could have left. I believe in the work that to administrators are doing, our teachers are doing, and our support staff are doing and my team. That’s why we’re here,” Dr. Jara said.

The board is set to vote on this settlement with Dr. Jara at their next school board meeting on August 11.