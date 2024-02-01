CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara submits letter of resignation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara could be leaving before his contract is officially up.

On Wednesday, the district said the CCSD Board of Trustees will consider an agenda item to end Superintendent Jara's contract sooner than the contract's expiration date of June 2026.

"This decision is being considered due to the mutual benefit of both parties, recognizing that CCSD is in the strongest possible position to consider this transition. This is a natural transition point as the district embarks on revising our five-year plan, which is set to expire this year.



Over the last five years, Superintendent Jara and the board have sought to improve student outcomes, strengthen the district's finances, and implement systems to support student learning.



We currently have a unique opportunity to lead the district on a path forward without disrupting the district's stability and remaining laser-focused on student outcomes in our district." CCSD Board of Trustees

According to the CCSD board meeting documents, Jara submitted a resignation letter to the board on Jan. 30. He states he would no longer be Superintendent, effective at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Clark County School District

Documents in the board agenda stated that Jara may terminate his employment agreement by giving notice in writing to the Board at least seven days prior to the date on which he intends to terminate the agreement. However, the Board would need to approve and accept his resignation letter.

As part of the agreement, Dr. Jara could receive all pay and benefits accrued under the Employment Agreement up to and including the effective date of his resignation, a lump sum severance payment in an amount equal to one year's salary, which according to the contract is $395,000, payment for all accrued but unused vacation days, and payment for unused sick leave days. You can read the full document here. However, that depends on the board approving that proposal.

On Wednesday, the Clark County Education Association said it's time for the CCSD School Board Trustees to "do the right thing" and "end his employment at the school board meeting on Feb. 7, 2024".

"With over 75% of our members expressing a loss of confidence in his leadership, our front-line educators know first-hand the damage done with Jara's misleadership for our 300,000 students' education. We were not alone in our call for a leadership change. Nevada's state leaders, including Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannazarro, have also called for his resignation or termination.



We must now raise the bar for who can become a superintendent. What is clear in the 'Jara experience' is that we need a higher standard of qualification to become a superintendence, one that is rooted in accountability and transparency. Community members and elected officials should be deeply concerned about the current school board's capacity to hire a competent and capable leader for our district. Our students' education is at stake." Clark County Education Association

Yeager also released a statement on Wednesday night saying the news that Jara has submitted his letter of resignation "comes as a great relief".

"It comes as a great relief that Dr. Jara has finally recognized that parents, teachers, students, and community leaders no longer have confidence in him or his ability to get CCSD back on track.



As I have been saying for months, we must not give up and we must not accept the status quo when it comes to public education. Instead, we must fight for the very best for our students, who are the future of this great state. They deserve nothing less. We now have a unique opportunity to put the scandals and controversies of the past to rest and move forward with new leadership to restore trust in CCSD and bring fresh and innovative ideas to public education in Southern Nevada. I am more committed than ever to a flourishing public education system where every Nevada student has a fair shot at success." Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager

The Clark County Education Association is scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The agenda for the CCSD Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 7 states the board is discussing appointing Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell as Superintendent. Jara previously appointed Larsen-Mitchell as Deputy Superintendent of Schools. She has worked in CCSD since 1994 and has held several positions, including teacher, dean of students, assistant principal, building principal, executive director in curriculum and school association superintendent.