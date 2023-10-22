Silent protest held by teachers' union members at CCSD Superintendent's home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Members of the teachers' union held an "unsanctioned" silent protest outside of Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara on Friday.

The protestors tell me they expected a much larger turnout in their attempt to make a statement on the ongoing contract negotiations with the district. Many invited to the demonstration did not show up out of fear of retaliation.

For months, the dispute over teacher salaries has impacted Clark County classrooms, with students conducting walk-outs supporting teachers and many schools canceling classes amid "unexpected staff shortages."

On Friday, a few members of the Clark County Education Association tried a different approach — which was not sanctioned by the union — and took the fight directly to Dr. Jara's home.

"Since he's made it personal, I want to make it personal, too," Amaris Bacallo, a teacher and CCEA member, told me. "So we're coming right to his home [in] silent protest because we don't want to get in trouble."

He added, "This is a neighborhood. And we don't want to disturb the residents, but we want to — ironically — make our voices heard."

Bacallo made headlines last month after he and other teachers were escorted out of a Board of Trustees meeting in handcuffs during a protest.

The debate stems from Senate Bill 231, signed into law earlier this year to appropriate money for teacher salary increases. According to CCSD, the primary concern is how administrators would support any raises if similar funding is not allocated in the next legislative session.

The union disagrees and has remained steadfast in its stance that new contracts deserve a 10% increase this year and an 8% increase in the following year.

"They're still trying to select an arbitrator, but CCEA is standing firm and strong on the ten and eight that we fought for as a union, as teachers," Winston Diep, a teacher and union member, told me during the protest.

Last month, Dr. Jara stated that he supported teacher salary increases but reiterated that all negotiations need to "hit the bargaining table."

As of Friday's protest, the two parties have not come to an agreement on the numbers and are headed for arbitration after the district declared an "impasse" in early September.

Channel 13 has reached out to the school board and Dr. Jara for comment on tonight’s protest but has not heard back at the time of publication.