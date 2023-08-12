Explaining the issue at the center of CCSD teacher salary negotiations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A CCSD board meeting last night was interrupted and ended abruptly as teachers protested in and outside of the building, pushing for higher pay.

Salary negotiations have been dragging on between the teachers' union, CCEA, and the district. Senate Bill 231 has been a hot button issue in all of this, following its passing by lawmakers in this year's legislative session.

It earmarked $250 million for education incentives like raises across the state and the union claims there's enough money to give teachers a 10% raise.

I talked to a union representative and a state lawmaker about how that money could continue in future budgets.

"They feel disrespected and it is not because there is not enough money," said John Vellardita, CCEA executive director.

While the union is pushing for a 10% raise, the district came out Wednesday with an offer of a 6.85% raise. Union leaders say it is not enough.

"There has been a lot of money that the legislature and the governor passed and it has not gotten into the classroom and it clearly hasn't gotten into their pocketbook so that is why they are here," Vellardita continued.

Just recently, on Monday, August 7, we asked Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara about why that money has not been used.

"It is one time money, it is not to be used in raises, whenever the money gets here however much we get out plan is two really compensate for the two years that we have the money," Dr. Jara told us.

In their latest proposal, the district says 66% of the SB 231 monies received from the state will go towards the raise.

If the $250 million is a one time deal, I asked Vallardita if he thinks that money will disappear, or if it could be approved by lawmakers again in two years.

"So do I think it the future they will make that same commitment, I do, but I also know they want accountability they want to see are our kids going to learn, are there improvements, we agree with that," the union director told us.

State assemblyman and CCSD Teacher Reuben D'Silva joined Thursday's protest. We asked him about SB 231.

"I as a lawmaker can attest we actually put the money aside and made sure the money was there...SB231 doesn't sustain pay raises for 20 years, 10 years but it gets us to a place where we can create a new threshold," said D'Silva.

I asked if he thought, two years down the line, lawmakers will get that money in place again to continue this pay threshold, or if they may even have to do more.

"I am very optimistic lawmakers will make sure that all of the allocations that we need to make to hold these wages are made," he told us.

The teachers' union has more rallies planned next week. Two days of negotiations are set for August 17 and 18.