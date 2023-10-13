Students stage walk-out in support of teachers at Southeast Career Technical Academy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students at Southeast Career and Technical Academy staged a walkout on Friday in support of teachers in their ongoing conflict with the school district over contracts.

The walkout took place around 9:57 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in a courtyard on the campus and lasted around 30 minutes. The demonstration reportedly involved students from all grade levels

"Our aim is to shed light on the challenges our dedicated educators face daily, issues that impact not only their professional lives but the quality of education we receive," Leanne Vallecillo, a student at SECTA, told Channel 13. "We believe that, as students, we have a powerful voice and can be advocates for the teachers who have guided us to excel at the highest levels."

This demonstration comes as teachers continue to demand new contracts with better pay from the Clark County School District, which declared an "impasse" on the negotiations in early September. This past weekend, the teachers' union announced plans to challenge the Nevada state law making it illegal for teachers to strike.

She continued, "We anticipate this event will be a significant moment in our school's history, reflecting the unity and passion of our students."