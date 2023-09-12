Clark County School District 'at impasse' with teachers' union, seeking 'arbitration' to resolve dispute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District has declared an "impasse" on contract negotiations with the teacher's union in a statement on Tuesday morning.
The district and the Clark County Education Association met at the bargaining table on Tuesday for the 11th time since the dispute began. In a statement, CCSD claims the union's leadership has ejected "every offer" from the district.
"CCEA’s latest proposal only deepened the deficit they would impose on the District and continues to divide our hard-working teachers," the statement read. "By increasing the financial burden it hopes to place on the District, CCEA continues moving farther away from any agreement."
The district also made clear its plans to seek arbitration to resolve its issues with the union and pay educators "more equitably."
Schools across the valley have seen multiple unexpected closures or delays due to shortages of teachers and staff. Something the district sought to stop on Monday afternoon when it announced plans to file for a restraining order against the so-called "sickouts."
CCEA released a statement in response the following morning, saying the union would "make its position clear in court on Wednesday."
As of Tuesday morning, four Clark County schools have canceled classes for the day due to a high number of absent teachers and staff members.
Read the full statement from Clark County School District below:
After today’s eleventh bargaining session, the Clark County School District declared an impasse with the Clark County Education Association. CCSD ultimately offered a 9% salary increase in the first year and $10k incentives for Tier 1 special education and hard-to-fill positions, plus correcting the inequities in the salary schedule for thousands of teachers. CCEA’s leadership team has rejected every offer.
CCEA’s latest proposal only deepened the deficit they would impose on the District and continues to divide our hard-working teachers. By increasing the financial burden it hopes to place on the District, CCEA continues moving farther away from any agreement.
By law, these sessions are for bargaining and negotiation, not surrender. CCEA never moved from its original unaffordable, budget-busting, and inequitable demands to benefit its most senior members while leaving those educators placed on the salary schedule inequitably to continue working for wages that do not honor them for their experience and education.
Because of CCEA’s inflexibility, arbitration becomes the only way to resolve the issues and pay our educators more equitably so our kids can benefit in the classroom.
SB 231 funds can still be negotiated once the state informs the District of its allocation for each employee group.