Clark County School District 'at impasse' with teachers' union, seeking 'arbitration' to resolve dispute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District has declared an "impasse" on contract negotiations with the teacher's union in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The district and the Clark County Education Association met at the bargaining table on Tuesday for the 11th time since the dispute began. In a statement, CCSD claims the union's leadership has ejected "every offer" from the district.

"CCEA’s latest proposal only deepened the deficit they would impose on the District and continues to divide our hard-working teachers," the statement read. "By increasing the financial burden it hopes to place on the District, CCEA continues moving farther away from any agreement."

The district also made clear its plans to seek arbitration to resolve its issues with the union and pay educators "more equitably."

Schools across the valley have seen multiple unexpected closures or delays due to shortages of teachers and staff. Something the district sought to stop on Monday afternoon when it announced plans to file for a restraining order against the so-called "sickouts."

CCEA released a statement in response the following morning, saying the union would "make its position clear in court on Wednesday."

As of Tuesday morning, four Clark County schools have canceled classes for the day due to a high number of absent teachers and staff members.

Read the full statement from Clark County School District below: