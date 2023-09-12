Four Clark County schools cancel classes due to 'unexpected' teacher shortages

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four Clark County schools have canceled classes the morning after the district announced plans to file a restraining order on "sickouts."

According to the Clark County School District, each campus was closed due to a "high number of unexpected teacher absences."

These schools include Southwest Career and Technical Academy, Sig Rogich Middle School, Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School, and Neil C. Twitchell Elementary School.

Southwest Career and Technical Academy Principal Donna Levy addressed parents in a message on the school's website, asking parents to refrain from sending their children to school on Tuesday, Sept. 12, due to the absences.

“This is Principal Donna Levy. We are canceling school today at Southwest CTA. Please do not send your children to campus today, Tuesday, September 12th. There are an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today and we have made the difficult decision to not have school today. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for the inconvenience. I will send you a message later today to provide additional information regarding classes for tomorrow. Thank you.”

This news comes as the Clark County School District announced plans to file a restraining order against so-called "sickouts" across the district on Monday.

"Today, the Clark County School District submitted an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop the continuance of a strike by licensed educators represented by CCEA...the actions of licensed educators have forced the closure of three CCSD schools and severely disrupted the operations of two additional schools through a targeted and coordinated rolling-sickout strike."



Channel 13 asked the teacher's union for comment following the district's announcement on Monday, but we have not heard back.

In a previous statement to Channel 13, they denied involvement with the unexpected absences.