Two Clark County elementary schools cancel classes due to 'unexpected' teacher absences

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two more elementary schools in Clark County have canceled classes for the day due to "an unexpected number" of teacher and staff absences.

Both schools — Linda Rankin Givens Elementary and C.T. Sewell Elementary — announced the closures in letters issued

to parents on Friday morning. Principals from both campuses asked parents directly to refrain from bringing their children to campus due to "an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school."

The letters continued, "We have made the difficult decision to not have school today."

Read the full emails sent to parents below:

Good Morning, Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School families,



This is Principal Daniel Hungerford.



We are canceling school today at Givens Elementary School. Please do not send your children to campus today, Friday, September 8th.



There are an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today and we have made the difficult decision to not have school today.



We appreciate your understanding and apologize for the inconvenience.



The City of Las Vegas has opened the Veterans Memorial Community Center for Givens Elementary School families who may require childcare services for elementary school-aged children as our school is closed today due to the unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today.



The Veterans Memorial Community Center is located at 101 Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89144.



As a reminder, there is no school for students on Monday, September 11, 2023, for a planned staff development day.



Thank you.