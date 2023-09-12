TEACHER PAY: Amid salary negotiations, CCSD files restraining order on sickouts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Representatives with the Clark County School District have announced they are filing a restraining order against so called "sickouts" across the district.

Last week, several schools limited or canceled operations due to the number of teachers who had called out of work sick.

The statement from the district reads, in part"

"Today, the Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop the continuance of a strike by licensed educators represented by CCEA...the actions of licensed educators have forced the closure of three CCSD schools and severely disrupted the operations of two additional schools through a targeted and coordinated rolling-sickout strike."

Channel 13 has reached out to representatives with the teachers' union, CCEA, and are awaiting a response to CCSD actions Monday.

Previously, a district court judge declined to grant an injunction against the union representing Clark County School District over CCSD's stated concerns about a potential strike.

CCEA officials last week denied all involvement with the absences at several CCSD schools.