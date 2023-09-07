Teachers pressure CCSD, gathering for another rally as push for higher wages continues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Teachers again rallied in a continued effort to pressure Clark County School District officials to raise wages for educators under the CCEA union. This rally coincides with a third Clark County school experiencing teacher shortages in the past week, necessitating changes for their students.

Monaco Middle School in Northeast Las Vegas faced the brunt of the teacher shortage Wednesday.

Parents received an email from Monaco Middle School's principal, stating, in part:

"We were able to cover many of the impacted classes. However, in an effort to ensure student safety and adult supervision, students in specific classes are being relocated to larger areas of the campus."

The principal also noted that the majority of teachers were present on campus today, and they worked diligently to minimize disruptions. Some students I spoke with mentioned that their classes for the day were conducted in the gym.

One Monaco student said, "We got to our classrooms and then there was just signs on the doors saying to go to the gym. It was kind of frustrating because we didn’t get an education. And if we don’t get education then it will not help us increase in our learning."

As of now, there are no additional contract negotiation sessions scheduled between the district and the teachers' union. However, teachers at Monaco Middle School are planning to hold a rally at the school tomorrow.