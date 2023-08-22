Judge tosses Clark County School District's lawsuit against teachers' union

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lawsuit accusing the union representing Clark County School District educators of threatening to strike was dismissed on Tuesday morning.

The Clark County School District wanted a judge to grant an injunction against the teachers' union for its threats of a "work action" amid ongoing contract negotiations. Nevada law makes it illegal for public employees to strike.

A district court judge declined to grant an injunction against the union after weeks of back-and-forth between district and union lawyers.

The Clark County Education Association celebrated the judge's decision in a statement issued following Tuesday morning's court hearing.

"This is a victory for 18,000 educators and their first amendment rights," union leaders stated. "Hopefully Superintendent Jara and the trustees smell the coffee and see that they should be putting their efforts into bargaining at the negotiating table, and not manipulate the courts to force CCEA into a contract on CCSD's terms."

The ruling follows another development in the ongoing negotiations on Monday, when the union filed an anti-SLAPP lawsuit against CCSD.

The Clark County School District Board of Trustees is expected to review the union's latest contract proposal on Thursday. Union members are expected to meet on Saturday, Aug. 26 to review the trustees' response.