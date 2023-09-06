Monaco Middle School readjusts class locations due to teacher shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the second day in a row, a Clark County School District campus has had to adjust due to a teacher's shortage.

On Tuesday, James I. Gibson Elementary School in Henderson canceled all classes due to a staff shortage. On Wednesday, Mario C. and JoAnne Monaco Middle School in Las Vegas had to move classes around due to a staff shortage.

According to a letter sent to parents from principal Chris Popek, the school was "able to cover many of the classes impacted". However, he added that in order to ensure student safety and adult supervision, "students in specific classes are being relocated to larger areas of the campus to continue instructional activities." He said students were notified of where their classes were each period.

Popek added that the majority of teachers were on campus on Wednesday and were working to "continue the instructional day with minimal disruption."

Channel 13 reached out to the Clark County Education Association, which was recently involved in a legal battle with the Clark County School District after the union's leadership commented about a possible "work action."

In response to Channel 13, the Clark County Education Association has denied all involvement with the absences.