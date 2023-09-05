Gibson Elementary School cancels school due to 'unexpected' shortage of teachers, staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — James I. Gibson Elementary School in Henderson has canceled all classes on Tuesday due to an "unexpected" shortage of licensed teachers and staff.

In an email to parents, the school's principal, Jill Keith, asked parents to "not send your children to campus today."

"There are an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today," the email read. "And we have made the difficult decision not to have school today."

She added, "We appreciate your understanding and apologize for the inconvenience."

Principal Keith told parents to look out for an additional message later in the day with information regarding classes for tomorrow.

This news comes after Southeast Career Technical Academy sent a similar email to parents on Friday after also experiencing an "unexpected number of licensed staff absent from school."

Students in the impacted classes were relocated by administrators in the morning to "larger areas of campus to continue instructional activities."

Throughout the day, impacted students were informed of where to report for each period, according to the email.

Officials noted that the "majority of teachers" were on campus and that they would work to continue the day "with minimal disruption."

Channel 13 has contacted Clark County School District for more information on this closure and will provide updates as they become available.