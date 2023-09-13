Teachers continue to rally following district’s ‘impasse’ decision over contract negotiations

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of Clark County School District teachers held another rally Tuesday following ongoing contract disputes with the Clark County Education Association.

Tuesday’s rally was at 5th and Deer Springs in North Las Vegas. Teachers continued to hold up signs asking for better pay.

Daniel Tillman, an 11th-grade English teacher at Mojave High School, was one of the teachers at the rally.

“The district has called an "impasse" so at this point, the courts will take over," Tillman said. “I think the union will do a pretty good job presenting the facts and illustrating that the district does have the money to honor the contract the union is seeking.”

Currently, CCEA is seeking a 10 percent raise in year one of the contract and 8 percent raise in year two. Tillman said he’s been employed with the district for 7 years and every time it comes time for contract negotiations, the process is frustrating.

“It’s the same thing every two years,” he said. “It’s something we’ve come to expect but is disappointing that every time we come to negotiate, teachers are the last priority."

CCEA president Marie Neisess said the ongoing dispute is a problem impacting thousands of students.

“Clearly, it’s impacting 35,000 students because they don’t have a licensed educator,” Neisess said. “We have over 300,000 students to worry about if our teachers who are fed up continue to walk away from the profession.

Regarding the recent teacher callouts leading to school closures, the teachers union said it is not behind any of them. However, CCSD disagrees and is seeking a restraining order against the union to stop the callouts.

Both sides will be in court on Wednesday.