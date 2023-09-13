Clark County School District faces off with teachers union in court over "mass teacher sickouts"

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District and the teachers union returned to the courtroom on Wednesday morning to ask a judge to end what they claim is a "coordinated union campaign" of teacher absences across the valley.

The district has seen a wave of unexpected staff shortages, forcing eight schools to cancel or combine classes for the day since Sept. 1. The latest closure was announced at Ulis Newton Elementary School on Wednesday morning.

According to the motion, the district is seeking an emergency court order after 87% of one school's staff called out sick on the same day.

“The absentee level at the affected schools is unprecedented,” the motion said, “and these mass sickouts have left students, parents, staff, and administrators scrambling to ensure students’ wellbeing.”

The Clark County Education Association — which represents about 18,000 licensed educators — has denied that it is behind the recent absences. The union said it would “make its position clear in court” on Wednesday.

“It is simply not believable that Defendants would threaten targeted work actions for months and have no involvement when those work actions come to pass through their own members' conduct,” the school district said in its motion.

Contract negotiations have been underway over pay, benefits, and working conditions since March.

The school district returned to the bargaining table with the union earlier this week but announced that it had declared an "impasse" with CCEA on Tuesday. In a statement, the district claimed that arbitration was now the "only way" to resolve the ongoing dispute after 11 attempts at bargaining.

Union leaders said they welcome “a third set of eyes” to look over a new contract during arbitration while expressing frustration over what they say will likely be a lengthy process before an agreement is reached.

