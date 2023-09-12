'All of the community should be concerned': Valley teacher 'sickouts' leaving CCSD students at home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Canceled classes are taking a toll on valley families.

Four Clark County schools have canceled classes the morning after the district announced plans to file a restraining order on "sickouts."

MORE: Four Clark County schools cancel classes due to 'unexpected' teacher shortages

I met with a parent and her children on Tuesday. They told me this situation between CCSD and its teachers' union is alarming.

They are worried about what will happen to student education from now on.

"How did you feel about not being able to go to school today?" I asked kindergartener Chelsea Jackson.

"A little bit sad because I could not see my friend," she said.

She is one of many who did not have class on Tuesday.

"When you received that email, what came to mind when you saw that class was canceled today for your children?" I asked mother Stephanie Jackson.

"I thought I'm glad I didn't wake them up yet," she said. "And then I had to shift my plans for the day."

Tuesday morning, Stephanie received an email from the principal of Twitchell Elementary, saying, "There are an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today, and we have made the difficult decision not to have school today."

"Does this raise any concerns for you when it comes to your students' education? I asked her.

"Oh, for sure," Stephanie answered. "'Cause you don't know if this is going to happen a lot or if this is a one-time thing."

Twitchell Elementary was not the only school that canceled classes Tuesday. Southwest Career and Technical Academy, Rogich Middle School and Woolley Elementary were forced to take the day off.

"Should parents and students be concerned?" I asked former Clark County School District Trustee Sheila Moulton.

"Well, I think any time that children are not in school — we all should be concerned," she said. "All of the community should be concerned."

During her 12 years with the district, Moulton said work actions that shut down schools were unheard of.

"I do not recall that we ever had so many schools that had to close their doors and say, 'Children, we can't take you today," she said.

She says the children of our community must be the focus, and finding a solution to the salary stalemate should be a priority.

The Clark County School District recently declared an "impasse" on contract negotiations with the teacher's union in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Stephanie says teachers are a critical part of our community.

"I want our teachers to be paid what they deserve," Stephanie said. "They are underpaid, and then you have good teachers leaving."

She worries that there will be more consequences if they are not rewarded financially.

"My kids attend a good school, but I know other schools' teachers are paid well. There is no support," she said. "And the students suffer."