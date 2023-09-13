Ulis Newton Elementary School latest school to cancel classes amid 'unexpected' teacher shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Henderson elementary school is the latest school to cancel classes as campuses across the valley experience "unexpected" shortages of teachers and staff.

In an email to parents on Wednesday, Principal Meaghan McGowan announced the cancellation and promised parents additional information later in the day regarding Thursday's classes.

This is the latest school to be impacted by what Clark County School District is calling "sickouts." On Monday, the district filed a restraining order against "sickouts" in court, only for four schools to cancel classes due to a lack of licensed staff the following morning.

PARENTS REACT: Valley teacher 'sickouts' leaving CCSD students at home

In the lawsuit, the district alleges that the Clark County Education Association, a union representing Clark County educators, is encouraging these "sickouts" as a form of strike. However, in a previous statement to Channel 13, the union denied involvement with the absences.

On Tuesday, the CCEA told Channel 13 that it will "make its position clear in court."

The district and the union are set to meet in court on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., where a judge will decide whether to grant the restraining order.

HOW DID WE GET HERE? A recap of the ongoing contract negotiations between the teachers' union and CCSD