Clark County School District chooses firm to help in superintendent search

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School Board of Trustees has taken the next step in finding a superintendent.

The board decided to chooseHazard, Young, Attea & Associates, based out of Illinois. You can read their full proposal here.

The firm will negotiate with the CCSD Purchasing Department for a contract with the District to conduct a search for a new superintendent. The contract will be brought to the Board for approval in June.

This is a process Channel 13 has been following closely since Dr. Jesus Jara left the district back in February. District leaders named the top search firms in early May.

It started by rating each of the five firms, taking into consideration their experience with similar projects, the adequacy of their resources, their management, and planning.

Ultimately, board members took the top three and moved them to the next step: the interview.

Those three are Alma Advisory, McPherson & Jacobson, and Hazard, Young, and Attea.

CCSD estimated its superintendent search would take five months, starting from the hiring of a search firm to the new superintendent's first day on the job on Nov. 1.

TIMELINE: Here's how CCSD's superintendent search process is expected to play out: