CCSD Board of Trustees name top search firms to help find the next superintendent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the school year winds down, progress is being made as Clark County School District officials search for the next superintendent.

It's a process Channel 13 has been following closely since Dr. Jesus Jara left the district back in February. Today, district leaders named the top search firms.

It started by rating each of the five firms, taking into consideration their experience with similar projects, the adequacy of their resources, their management, and planning.

Ultimately, board members took the top three and moved them to the next step: the interview.

Those three are Alma Advisory, McPherson & Jacobson, and Hazard, Young, and Attea.

Then, they spent time discussing how much time they wanted to give them for presentations and what they wanted to learn from those presentations.

"I'm asking if we can adjust the allotment of time," Trustee Adam Johnson said. "Instead of 50/50, maybe it's 75/25 or 80/20."

"30 minutes seems like not enough time," Trustee Linda Cavazos said. "I might be willing to go maybe 35 minutes."

"I would love to give the presentation a total of their hour that we originally presented with the presentation and questions," Trustee Brenda Zamora said.

"Based on the feedback given by colleagues, we want an hour for each firm," President Evelyn Garcia Morales said. "That looks like 40 minutes for the presentation and 20 minutes for the trustees, question, transition."

The finalists will have their interviews on the 29th and once a firm is selected, the real work begins to find the new superintendent.