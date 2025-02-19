CCSD trustees narrow down candidates vying for superintendent position

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees selected four candidates to move forward to the interview phase of the superintendent search.

During a special school board meeting Tuesday, trustees decided to move forward with Jhone Ebert, Jon Anzalone, Ben Shuldiner, and Jesse Welsh.

These are the four candidates moving forward to the interview phase of the search.

John Anzalone, Jhone Ebert, Jesse Welsh, and Ben Shuldiner.@KTNV pic.twitter.com/xY8SAXHnFl — Jhovani Carrillo (@JhovaniNews) February 19, 2025

Applicants Ebert and Anzalone received significant support from the community during the public comment section of the meeting.

“I really think we have two candidates in this game, and I would really urge you to take Dr. Anzalone's interview seriously. He knows the community, he knows us," one person said.

“There are only two strong candidates that should be considered here, Jhone Ebert and Jon Anzalone. Both have worked in various levels in our district. Ebert started as a teacher, Anzalone started as a student," another community member said.

“Jon Anzalone and Jhone Ebert both give me hope that we could have strong leadership at CCSD," another said.

While candidate Shuldiner received support by trustees, it was community members who questioned if he was a good fit for the position.

“That guy would be abandoning his district if we were to extend an offer of employment to him, so if he is willing to jump ship from Michigan, in the middle of his contract, what will he do to us when he decides he’s not happy," a speaker said.

At the meeting, trustees also voted to remove Jason Glass and Pedro Martinez from the slate of candidates vying for the position.

Trustees and community members saying Martinez was not the best fit for the district.

"Pedro Martinez — I've been in this district for 20 years, so I was here. No. This shouldn't even be an option. I don't know why you hired them [HYA] and then, have them put him on here," the speaker said.

“He’s had major conflict with every school district he’s been employed with since leaving CCSD. I am firmly against Pedro Martinez moving forward in the interviewing process. He has had his chance with us," another speaker said.

Meanwhile, during the presentation of the six original candidates, the search firm told trustees candidate, Joshua Starr, decided to withdraw his name from consideration. He told the search firm he wanted to stay on the east coast.

Candidates will go through their first round of interviews on Feb. 24 and 25. Two candidates will be interviewed on the 24th and the other two on 25th during a public meeting.

During that time, the candidates will be able to show the school board they understand the district’s strengths and weaknesses.

“Each candidate will prepare a presentation for the board that is an analysis of Clark County, your strengths, your weaknesses, opportunities and concerns or threats," said Nanciann Perez, HYA.

Following the candidates' interviews, CCSD trustees will narrow the selection pool to the top two or three applicants who will move forward to the second round of interviews on March 10 and 11.

This round of interviews will be open to the public, and the community will be able to ask the candidates their own questions.

