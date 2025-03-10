Watch CCSD superintendent candidates meet the public at community forum

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A community forum will be underway Monday night for the three candidates vying for the top spot at CCSD.

Starting at 5 p.m., superintendent candidates will be meeting with parents, staff, students and more community members at Rancho High School, where they are expected to discuss their vision for the district's future and answer questions submitted by the public.

Candidates will be rotating throughout three rooms where community members will get the chance to meet them. If you cannot attend in person, a livestream of the event will be held in one of these rooms. The time to submit questions has already passed.

Board interviews continue on Tuesday in addition to candidates meeting more district administration and union leaders.

Background

The three candidates are:



Dr. Jesse Welsh, the CEO of Nevada State High School

Ben Shuldiner, the Superintendent of Lansing School District in Michigan

Jhone Ebert, the Nevada State Superintendent of Public Instruction

The CCSD Board of Trustees narrowed down the pool to these three candidates at a meeting in late February after more than a year of deliberation since the former superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jarah, resigned in early 2024.

Before returning to Nevada, Dr. Jesse Welsh previously served as the superintendent of the Paradise Valley Unified School District in Phoenix, but before that, he held multiple roles within CCSD dating back to the 90's — such as a principal, assistant principal, teacher and associate superintendent of curriculum and professional development.

Ben Shuldiner is the only candidate without prior ties to CCSD, but his experience has taken him all over the country and even to the United Kingdom. He currently serves as the superintendent of Lansing School District in Michgan. During his CCSD board interviews, Shuldiner said the superintendent position would be a fresh start and mentioned his experience working in New York schools, the state with the largest school district in the nation.

Jhone Ebert is the current State Superintendent of Public Instruction and built most of her career through several high-level leadership positions in CCSD, also dating back to the 90's. Before working with the Nevada Department of Education, Ehbert was the Senior Deputy Commissioner for Education Policy in the New York State Education Department.