This is how you can meet the prospective CCSD superintendents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday night the Clark County District Board of Trustees narrowed down their search to three candidates and people from the community will be able to meet the candidates.

Jesse Welsh, the CEO of Nevada State High School, Ben Shuldiner, the Superintendent of Lansing School District in Michigan and Jhone Ebert, the current State Superintendent of Public Instruction are the three prospective candidates in the running.

I was at the Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night where the board detailed a community forum taking place on Monday, Mar. 10. at 5 p.m. at Rancho High School.

"The board has decided to include the community in the process there will be an opportunity for students and parents to connect," said

Candidates will hold separate sessions with parents, students, staff and the community.

If you can't attend in person, the sessions will also be livestreamed and you can send in questions ahead of time.

"There will be a form that will be available for those that can not attend in person that form will be available on the superintendent search web page," said

Questions can be submitted starting Friday, Feb. 28.

"There will be an opportunity for the community to give feedback rather via an exit forum that I think will be helpful for the trustees," said

I talked to Rebecca Dirks-Garcia, she's involved with several schools and is also an administrator on a popular CCSD parent Facebook page.

Moeller: What is your message to other parents or staff out there to go meet these candidates?

Dirks-Garcia: It is really important for the community to be engaged, this leader is incredibly important.

She says whether you watch online or attend in person, it's critical you provide feedback.

"Trustees need to listen to that feedback and be prepared to justify the choice that they make," said Dirks-Garcia.