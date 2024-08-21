CCSD asked the Black community to weigh in on its superintendent search. Here's what they had to say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is inching along in its search for the district's next superintendent.

On Tuesday, the search firm tasked with finding Dr. Jesus Jara's replacement, Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, held a community focus group with the Clark County Black Caucus to ask what they would like in a new superintendent.

Around 30 to 40 Black business owners, teachers, students, charity organizers and CCSD administrators shared some of the most pressing concerns and issues they would like the new district leader to address.

"In relations to Black male leadership in CCSD — it's totally unacceptable," said Gentry Richardson, the president of 100 Black Men Las Vegas. "We have no Black males in decision-making positions, as far as executive level. We have no Black males that have any internal input as far as who is going to be the superintendent. Out of 375 schools, you have three Black male principals. It's unacceptable."

"We see you do a phenomenal job hiring other administrators, and we won't talk about how top-heavy we are in that aspect, but when it comes to getting teachers and support staff — quality teachers and support staff — and having the longevity...giving them what they need, that tends to be a problem," said one of the speakers.

"I would say students not being able to read," said student Cash Williams. "Over the summer, I was a camp counselor, and it broke my heart that students can't even sound out words."

Many of the community members who spoke also shared the qualities they would like to see in the next leader.

"It is hard for Black students; it is hard for Black teachers; it is hard for Black administrators; it is hard for those who are in the upper cabinet who are of color. There are systemic and racial barriers every step of the way, and what we need is people who understand that — a superintendent who understands that and supports all people," said the president of the African American Administrators and Superintendents Association.

"The next superintendent that we have or comes here should potentially have deep ties to this community and understand this community," said Travis Scribner, managing partner at Westpac Wealth Partners.

"We want someone that is going to focus on school-based metal health and addiction services," said Jshauntae Marshall, co-founder of 1865 No Racism in Schools.

Many folks were also encouraged to share CCSD's strengths and what they would like the new superintendent to build on, but very few had anything to say.

"I can't really come up with anything," said one speaker.

The meeting lasted roughly two hours, and many people also filled out a questionnaire covering all the topics that were discussed during the meeting.

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates said they will comb through the responses and provide the feedback to district leaders.

According to the district, there will be roughly 32 different focus group sessions similar to this one. If you would like to participate, click here.