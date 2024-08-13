CCSD still has no superintendent. Abel Garcia speaks with parents concerned for their children

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday not only marks the first day of school for Clark County School District, but it's also a reminder that the district's top job remains vacant.

As the search for a new superintendent for the fifth largest school district in the country continues, an online survey to help in that search is expected to be available to the community on Monday too.

I spoke to parents on Monday and listened to them voicing their concerns and worries about their children starting the school year without a leader.

Here's what they had to say below:

Marlene Guerra told me she dropped her daughter off at school Monday morning, but she's really worried about her daughter's education.

“My biggest concern is not having a superintendent," Guerra said.

During a special session on Aug 7, school district trustees approved a plan to collect community feedback on selecting a new superintendent.

The search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), led by Dr. Shawn Joseph, will run focus groups and promised a survey will be available on Aug. 12 — the first day of school in CCSD.

“It is important that they complete the survey so that you as a board and as a community can have an input and understanding into what you are seeking for the next superintendent," Dr. Joseph said.

What are you seeing that is at stake at school, and what concerns do you have so far?

“Well, I mean, I'm concerned that my child is not gonna be learning what they're supposed to be teaching her," Guerra said.

What would you seek in a superintendent?

"Well, I would seek, like, you know, for them to be ethical, for them to be professional, and do what they need to do to make everything go as planned for the new school year for the kids," Guerra said.

She also told me she was not aware of the survey, but is happy to learn she will have a voice.

I met up with another parent who asked to remain anonymous.

“It's not right for them to keep making decisions for our kids without our input,” the parent said.

What do you want the superintendent to accomplish?

“I want them to accomplish: keep our kids safe and educate them the correct way,” the parent said.

HYA said the data they collect from the community will help them select the next leader for the district.

“Don't just look at them as a statistic or just a number. Our kids are numbers right now, and they are whole individuals where they need to be taught as individuals," the parent said.

While we don't know the exact question on the survey yet, I have learned from the search firm that it will focus on three main areas people would like to see in a superintendent.

