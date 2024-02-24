First state-regulated cannabis lounge opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been in the works for years but the first state-regulated cannabis lounge opened its doors on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, between Sahara and Desert Inn on Friday.

In 2016, the recreational use of cannabis became legal in Nevada. However, it wasn't until 2021 when cannabis lounges were legalized places to go and consume marijuana, like a bar where you would consume alcohol.

For years, the Cannabis Compliance Board has been creating the rules and regulations for the lounge industry and people looking to open a lounge had to apply for licenses. Twenty were selected and then, they started the process of picking locations and getting needed approvals.

Now, in 2024, the first state-regulated lounge, Smoke And Mirrors, is opening in Clark County. It's a new place for locals and tourists to go to legally consume marijuana.

"It means you have a safe place, a public place, that they can consume cannabis, which has not been the reality since recreational cannabis was legalized," said Bri Padilla, from the Chamber Of Cannabis.

She said this has been a long time coming and will a game-changer for the industry.

"For the cannabis industry, it means jobs with the licenses that were approved," she explained. "You are looking at a thousand jobs or so."

Maxine Fenson owns Las Vegas Cannabis Tours And Weddings. She said visitors have asked about this a lot.

"How come it is legal but we have nowhere to smoke. So now, they have," Fenson said.

She said this will not only grow the industry but also help her business.

"What does it mean for your business," I asked.

"It means lot and lots of tours, more tours, more options to offer our guests as well," she replied. "They can get married and then, they can have an infused meal or infused drink and it is in a safe environment."

This is the first of many lounges that are scheduled to open in Southern Nevada.