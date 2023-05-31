Cannabis-friendly hotel opening in Las Vegas Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new, one-of-a-kind boutique hotel is opening its doors Friday.

Previously known as the Artisan Hotel, the Lexi Hotel is opening June 2. The hotel's CEO Alexander Rizk, says the adults-only property is a cannabis friendly location.

"You come to the hotel for everything else it is offering, the pool, the bar, and everything else. The consumption of cannabis is an additional perk."

While smoking tobacco is still prohibited, Rizk says of cannabis use "in the privacy of your own room, we will tolerate that."

There will be a designated floor with "420 friendly" rooms. All 64 rooms on the property have been redesigned with finishes that minimize the impacts of marijuana smoke.

Daron Brotherton, operating partner at the Lexi Hotel, told us about measures that designers have taken ahead of Friday's opening.

"We went to laminate, turns out laminate is very easy to clean and doesn't retain any smell."

Brotherton continued, showing us the specialty air purifiers in the hotels rooms, "lets say you are a smoker right, you come into this room and smoke...this will eat the smoke smell."

Channel 13 checked online and room rates for this weekend were around $200.