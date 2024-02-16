Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issues first operating license to Las Vegas business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board has officially issued their first license to operate a cannabis consumption lounge in Nevada and it's going to a Las Vegas business.

On Thursday, the board said they first license has been awarded to Smoke and Mirrors, which is attached to Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, located at 2975 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.

The lounge received their conditional license on June 20, 2023. The lounge was inspected by Board agents on Feb. 13 to make sure the facility met state regulations. The operating license was approved on Thursday.

"We've marked a lot of 'firsts' in Nevada and we're honored to yet again be at the forefront of Nevada's cannabis industry by officially launching the first regulated Cannabis Lounge in the state," Mitch Britten, Managing Partner and CEO of Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, said in a statement. "With 'Smoke and Mirrors', we have created an unparalleled destination for cannabis enthusiasts to enjoy a diverse range of premium products in a really engaging atmosphere."

According to a press release, the lounge will feature curated cannabis products, a cannabis-infused cocktail program, exclusive product launches, and product demonstrations to "enhance customers' understanding of cannabis and its diverse offerings".

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board said 19 lounges have been approved by the Board for a conditional license. That includes 14 retail-attached locations and five independent lounges.

They add that when lounges have a conditional license, they can continue preparing their cannabis consumption lounges for operation. A final inspection of the facility by CCB Board Agents is required for the final license, which will allow them to open to the public.