Thrive, Southern Nevada cannabis company to start next steps for consumption lounge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thrive Cannabis Marketplace can start its next steps to construct a consumption lounge.

In a media release, officials with the company announced Thursday that it received a special use permit from the Clark County Zoning Commission, "marking a crucial next step toward opening the first cannabis lounge in Las Vegas." The company received its provisional license back in June.

“We are thrilled to be among the first in the state to do so,” said Mitch Britten, CEO of Thrive Cannabis Marketplace. “This is a huge milestone for us, and we can’t wait to finish this incredible new offering in the Vegas valley.”

The lounge is expected to be located within their storefront at 2975 S. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, steps from the Las Vegas Strip.

Officials said the approval allows Thrive, alongside its consulting firm RESET, to move forward with finalizing their buildout of the lounge.

Thrive officials anticipate the final phase to complete the space to take 45 days. This is in timing for the grand opening to fall within the industry's tradeshow, MJBizCon.

According to Thrive's website, the cannabis marketplace is the largest independently owned cannabis company in Nevada.

