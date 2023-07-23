Paiute Tribe hosts grand opening ceremony for Sky High Lounge, Las Vegas' first cannabis lounge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A grand opening ceremony for Las Vegas' first and only cannabis consumption lounge was held this week.

The NuWu Cannabis' "Sky High Lounge" opened on Friday at 1235 Paiute Circle on Main Street and East Washington, near downtown Las Vegas.

Back in February 2022, the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe announced the groundbreaking ceremony for the two-story 40,000-square-foot dispensary and consumption lounge.

The lounge will feature many amenities, including two dab bars, a drink bar, and a rooftop terrace with views of both Fremont Street and the Las Vegas Strip.

It will also include a drive-thru service and an outdoor courtyard, which will serve as a platform for the NuWu Comedy Club hosted by Gabe Lopez, according to a press release.

Deryn Pete, the Chairwoman of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, told Channel 13, "This is really exciting for us, for the city and the state. NUWU is the pioneer of the cannabis industry right now, and this is a combination of hard work and dedication."