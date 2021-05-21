Federal government orders Real Water products recalled after woman dies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The federal government has ordered all products made by Real Water be recalled and destroyed.
The president of the Henderson-based company has agreed to follow the order.
The signed agreement also states the recall must happen soon.
The Southern Nevada Health District has confirmed a woman in her 60s died in connection to a Real Water product.
The woman is one of more than a dozen probable cases of people getting sick.
Health District officials say the woman had an underlying health condition.
