Federal government orders Real Water products recalled after woman dies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The federal government has ordered all products made by Real Water be recalled and destroyed.

The president of the Henderson-based company has agreed to follow the order.

The signed agreement also states the recall must happen soon.

The Southern Nevada Health District has confirmed a woman in her 60s died in connection to a Real Water product.

RELATED: New lawsuit claims woman died after drinking Real Water

The woman is one of more than a dozen probable cases of people getting sick.

Health District officials say the woman had an underlying health condition.

PREVIOUS STORIES

