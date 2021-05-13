New lawsuit claims woman died after drinking Real Water

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new lawsuit claims a woman died after drinking Real Water brand water.

If confirmed, this would be the first death connected to the Henderson-based company's product.

It claims the 60-year-old woman died last year from liver failure after reportedly drinking real water.

The company issued an apology and urged retailers to pull their product from shelves earlier this year after several people reported health issues they believed were connected to the water.

Real Water has not issued a statement on this latest claim.

The FDA is investigating.