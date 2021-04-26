Real Water linked to 6 new cases of acute non-viral hepatitis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In March, the Southern Nevada Health District announced it was working with its federal partners to investigate reports of acute non-viral hepatitis in Clark County.

The Health District initially received reports of five cases of severe acute non-viral hepatitis in children between November 23, 2020, and December 3, 2020. Since its initial investigation, the Health District has identified six additional probable cases (for a total of 11 probable cases) and one suspect case. The newly identified cases are all adults, and the one suspect case meets the clinical criteria but has not been tested for viral hepatitis. The 12 people were hospitalized and have since been released. None of the children or adults required a transplant.

To date, the consumption of “Real Water” brand alkaline water was found to be the only common link between all the identified cases. The FDA is conducting a further investigation into the facility, and the Health District continues to monitor for cases of acute non-viral hepatitis. Fifty additional reports are currently being investigated based on people who self-identified to the Health District, were reported by a health care provider, or because their Real Water subscription was canceled due to health concerns.

The ages of the children identified during the initial investigation range from 7 months to 5 years. The ages of the newly identified probable and suspect cases range from 32 to 71 years of age. The most common symptoms reported by the patients included nausea and vomiting, fatigue, loss of appetite, and dizziness.

The FDA has recommended that consumers, restaurants, and retailers discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling, or serving “Real Water” alkaline water. More information on the investigation is available on the FDA’s website .

Acute non-viral hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can be caused by exposure to toxins, autoimmune disease, or drinking too much alcohol. Though hepatitis can have many causes, symptoms often include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and yellow skin or eyes. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should contact their health care provider.

