Family of Zaon Collins's crash victim awarded $15M in civil suit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family of a man killed in a DUI crash involving a former local basketball standout will be awarded $15 million in damages.

A jury found Zaon Collins negligent in the death of Eric Echevarria. Collins had pleaded guilty to manslaughter and reckless driving in a 2020 wreck at Fort Apache and Furnace Gulch, near Blue Diamond Road.

Collins was on track to possibly suit up for UNLV after graduating from Bishop Gorman.

Investigators say Collins was going over 80 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone while he was high on marijuana.

According to public records, prior to that fatal 2020 crash, Collins had at least four other traffic cases against him: two for going at least 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, one for failing to pay attention while driving, and one for driving the wrong way on a one-way road.

Just over a week after the crash, UNLV's then-head men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger told Channel 13 that Collins was not going to play for UNLV.

After additional testing following the crash, the district attorney later said Collins tested positive for 3.0 nanograms per milliliter of THC in his blood. Anything above 2.0 is considered impaired under Nevada law.

In June 2023, Collins pleaded guilty to manslaughter and reckless driving charges.

As part of a plea agreement, Collins served 90 days in jail at the Clark County Detention Center and was fined $1,000 for the manslaughter charge as well as three years of probation and a $3,500 fine on the reckless driving charge. His probation also included completing 100 hours of community service.