Former UNLV recruit Zaon Collins released from jail after deadly crash conviction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After serving less than two months in jail, Zaon Collins is gearing up for his next chapter in life.

Collins pleaded guilty to a fatal 2020 car crash that killed 52-year-old Eric Echevarria, who was leaving his southwest valley neighborhood.

After pleading guilty to manslaughter and reckless driving, Collins was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 3 years of probation.

August 15 he wrapped up that sentence.

I spoke to Sandy Heverly from Stop DUI about the sentence many think was not tough enough.

"I mean my heart breaks...It is devastating you can only imagine the heartache and frustration that the victim's families are going through dealing with this, a loved one was we basically look at it as murdered and this person is out in a very short period of time."

At the time of the crash, prosecutes said Collins had enough THC in his system to be considered impaired, but a Clark County grand jury declined to indict Collins on a DUI charge.

"If in fact he would have been found guilty, he could have received a maximum term of 8 to 20 years," Heverly said.

During sentencing, 8th District Court Judge Clark Newberry assigned conditions for Collins' release, she told Collins he could not use or possess any alcohol, illegal or controlled substances other than prescribed medication approved by probation supervisors.

He also must work full time or attend school.

The athletic director for Salt Lake City Community College in Utah confirmed that he is enrolled in school there. The school's website lists Collins as a red short freshman on their basketball team.

"The legal system played out...I don't like what happened, from the legal side what everyone needs to understand is the prosecution presented the evidence that they had that was most favorable to a conviction to a grand jury and the grand jury decided not to indict Mr Collins."

He says Collins received the maximum sentence under the plea agreement.