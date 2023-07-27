Former UNLV recruit Zaon Collins sentenced for manslaughter, reckless driving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly three years since the crash that killed Eric Echevarria, former UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins will face a judge for sentencing.

Collins was scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday morning after pleading guilty to manslaughter and reckless driving.

In a plea hearing last month, Collins' defense team and prosecutors revealed the sentence Collins could face under the plea agreement: 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for manslaughter and probation for felony reckless driving.

During previous court proceedings, prosecutors told the judge the case had a "number of concerns" that resulted in negotiations yielding an "offer that was lower than we're usually comfortable with for a case of this nature."

In a police report from the December 2020 crash, investigators stated Collins was driving approximately 90 mph in a 35 mph zone when he crashed into Echevarria's car, killing the 52-year-old.

Darcy Spears Debris and a memorial to the victim sit at the corner of Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulf Avenue. Police have charged 19-year-old Zaon Collins, a star UNLV basketball recruit, with DUI causing death in a crash that killed CCSD custodian Eric Echevarria on Dec. 30, 2020.

Much of the case has hinged on debate over DUI and marijuana statutes. At the time of the crash, prosecutors said Collins had enough THC in his system to be considered impaired.

A grand jury declined to indict Collins for DUI.

A charge of DUI resulting in death typically carries a sentence of two to 20 years in prison, and someone found guilty of reckless driving can serve one to six years in prison under Nevada law.