Former UNLV recruit Zaon Collins pleads guilty to manslaughter, reckless driving in fatal DUI case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former UNLV recruit Zaon Collins appeared in court on Thursday morning and officially pleaded guilty in his fatal DUI case.

A Las Vegas judge has ruled that Zaon Collins will serve 90 days in Clark County Detention Center, and pay a $1000 fine, as a result of pleadings guilty to manslaughter. Collins will also receive probation for pleading guilty to a felony reckless driving charge, to which state prosecutors were "not opposed."

Collins is facing charges of reckless driving and DUI that resulted in death after a deadly crash on Fort Apache, near Blue Diamond, left a 52-year-old man dead in December 2020.

According to police, Collins was driving nearly 90 mph in a 35 mph zone while intoxicated before he collided with Eric Echevarria.

During court proceedings, state prosecutors told the judge that the case had a "number of concerns" that resulted in negotiations yielding an "offer that was lower than we're usually comfortable with for a case of this nature."

Some of the concerns included a grand jury's failure to indict Collins on a DUI charge, changes to a city statute regarding Marijuana DUI limits, and an attempt to appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court, which was deferred until after the case was complete, the state prosecutor said.

The widow of Eric Echevarria is in full support of the resolution, the prosecutor said.

His official sentencing is set for September 14, with a status check set for July 27 at 9:30 a.m.