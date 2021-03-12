Grand jury declines to indict Zaon Collins on most serious charge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The felony case against a former UNLV basketball recruit, Zaon Collins, took a major hit Thursday after a grand jury declined to indict him on the most serious charge -- DUI causing death.

13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears first reported on this story last month. She spoke to the victim's widow after the fate of the case was called into question. Watch in the player above.

