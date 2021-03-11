Preliminary hearing for Zaon Collins to proceed, according to DA

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bishop Gorman High School basketball star and former UNLV recruit Zaon Collins will have his preliminary hearing on March 18, according to the Clark County District Attorney.

This is despite the fact that the grand jury chose not to indict Collins on March 11.

Collins was arrested and charged after a crash on Dec. 30 that killed 52-year-old Eric Echevarria. Marijuana was reportedly found in his vehicle after the crash.

Initially, he was charged with one count of reckless driving and one count of driving under the influence causing death.

The district attorney says they intend to proceed as planned without the indictment.

