Family of man killed in suspected DUI crash file lawsuit against Zaon Collins

Gregory Payan/AP
Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins #10 in action against La Lumiere in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. La Lumiere won in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
2019 Geico High School Basketball Nationals
Posted at 3:08 PM, Dec 09, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family of a man killed in a suspected DUI crash involving Zaon Collins, a high-profile student basketball player and former UNLV recruit, has filed a civil lawsuit seeking payment for damages.

Attorneys for the family of Eric Echevarria filed a complaint in late November on behalf of his widowed wife and son against Collins. At this time, the specific dollar amount has not been specified.

In the complaint, lawyers allege Collins was negligent and acted recklessly.

They say Collins should pay for medical and funeral expenses accrued by Echevarria’s family after the crash, as well as for pain and suffering following his death.

They are also seeking punitive damages.

Collins is accused by police of driving nearly 90 miles per hour moments before a crash in December 2020 that killed Echevarria.

