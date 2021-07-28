Zaon Collins' lawyer file appeal after judge refuses to dismiss DUI case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lawyers for basketball star Zaon Collins have filed an appeal after a judge decided the teen should face charges for a fatal crash.

The court papers were filed Tuesday. Collins' attorneys are claiming that prosecutors "have shown a conscious indifference" for the former UNLV recruit's rights.

The appeal claims that the district attorney's office should not have continued to pursue felony DUI and reckless driving charges after a grand jury refused to indict him.

Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum refused to dismiss the charges.

Collins, who was 19 at the time, was driving at a high rate of speed in a 35 mph zone near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads when he hit another car being driven by an elementary school employee.

Prosecutors say Collins had THC in his system.

Collins played for Bishop Gorman High School before he was recruited by UNLV.