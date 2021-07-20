Judge not dismissing charges in Zaon Collins DUI case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A judge will not dismiss charges against Zaon Collins in connection with a deadly crash that occurred in the Mountain's Edge community back in December 2020.

Collins is facing charges, including DUI, stemming from the collision where Eric Echevarria died on Fort Apache Road, near Furnace Gulch Avenue.

The former UNLV basketball recruit's lawyers had requested to dismiss the charges, citing ongoing legislative actions on DUIs involving marijuana and that Collins was possibly not at fault in the crash with initial witness calls into police.

Tuesday, court documents obtained by 13 Action News have Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum denying such motions on Monday that requested to suppress blood test results and to dismiss charges with prejudice.

Collins was arrested after the December crash, with police reporting he was traveling at nearly 90 miles per hour in a Dodge Challenger before the collision occurred with Echevarria's Hyundai Accent.

The 19-year-old continues to face DUI and reckless driving charges, according to the Clark County Detention Center, with a next court date scheduled for July 29.