Local basketball standout suspended for alleged sports betting scandal

LAS VEGAS KTNV) — Former Bishop Gorman basketball star Zaon Collins has been suspended from Fresno State Men's Basketball due to an alleged sports betting scandal.

The suspension comes four years after Collins pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing a 52-year-old person in a fatal car crash on Dec. 30, 2020.

According to reports, the sophomore guard is under investigation for betting on sports teams. His teammates Jalen Weaver and Mykell Robinson have been kicked off the Bulldogs' squad for allegedly placing prop bets on their own program.

Channel 13 reached out to the university and we received a response that said, "Fresno State men’s basketball student-athletes Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins are being withheld from competition as the University reviews an eligibility matter. The University and Athletics Department will have no further comments regarding the matter at this time."

We also reached out to the NCAA, and they responded, "Due to confidentiality rules put in place by NCAA member schools, the NCAA will not comment on current, pending, or potential investigations. However, the NCAA takes sports betting very seriously and is committed to the protection of student-athletes' well-being and the integrity of competition. The Association works with integrity monitoring services, state regulators and other stakeholders to conduct appropriate due diligence whenever reports are received."

We are waiting for a response from the Mountain West Conference.

Once we hear back, we will update this story.