Emotions high after sentencing of Zaon Collins in deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A sentence has been handed down for former UNLV Basketball recruit Zaon Collins following his conviction in a deadly 2020 crash.

I was in court this morning to break down what the judge has ordered and the impact of victim's loss on the community.

"I'd like to start off by saying my sincerest apology to the family that was involved and impacted by this accident I understand that I hurt many people with my accident by recklessly driving," Collins said.

Thursday morning the former UNLV recruit apologized for causing the fatal crash that killed 52-year-old Eric Echevarria in December 2020.

Standing in handcuffs before District Court Judge Tara Clark Newberry, Collins was sentenced to probation.

Back in June, the 21-year-old pleaded guilty to a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter.

Collins' plea deal included a three-month sentence in the Clark County Detention Center for the manslaughter charge that began back in June.

The family of Echevarria was not present in the court room.

Collins' defense attorney, Frank Kocka, told the judge if sentenced to probation he would use that time to speak to youth about safe driving.

"I hereby sentence you to 28 to 72 months at the Nevada Department of Corrections, I will suspend that sentence and place you on probation, it is fixed for 36 months," the judge said.

The corner of Fort Apache and Furnace Gulch is where Carlos Campos lives, he says he witnessed the crash take place in his backyard.

He placed a guardian angel to mark the spot where his neighbor died.

"It was devastating not being able to help my neighbor that was impacted by the car, to get him out of the car," Carlos Campos said.

Campos shared with us these photos that he took in his backyard the day of the crash.

He says he does not think Collins' sentence was fair.

"I was really upset when I read that this morning and I think that justice is blind, and I don't feel that justice was made for the family."

Campos says speeding and reckless driving is an issue in his neighborhood and hopes this never happens again.

The judge ordered Collins to complete 100 hours of community service while on probation.

He will also need alcohol monitoring and mental health treatment and is ordered to pay a $3,500 fine.

The judge ordered a status check for Collins on September 28.

The Echevarria family has filed a civil lawsuit against Collins.