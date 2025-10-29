Family, friends remember 12-year-old boy killed in e-scooter crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Family and friends filled Abundant Life SDA Church on Tuesday to celebrate the life of 12-year-old Jovonn “JoJo” Magee-Thomas, who was killed last month while riding his e-scooter near Tully Avenue and Hidden Desert Way.

Every seat was taken, even an overflow room was opened, as mourners wore shirts that read “Love Like JoJo.” They shared stories about his sense of humor, his kindness, and how his smile could brighten any room.

Police say JoJo was hit and killed on Sept. 21 when a van struck him as he rode his scooter through the neighborhood. His death marked the 119th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction this year, and tragically, it wasn’t the last.

On Oct. 23, another crash took the life of a 10-year-old boy and injured a 9-year-old near East Butternut and Charnut Lane.

On Monday night, while announcing his campaign for re-election, Sheriff Kevin McMahill addressed the toll these incidents take on first responders.

“I want you to take a minute and pause to think about what it is our cops see every day,” McMahill said. “Those men and women had to go out there with that baby and scrape that baby up off the ground because of an e-bike accident.”

So far this year, Metro reports five e-scooter deaths, two e-bike fatalities, and more than 30 involving motorcycles or mopeds.

Across Southern Nevada, cities have been tightening e-scooter rules, including speed caps, helmet requirements for minors, and higher fines for reckless riding. Henderson has gone further, banning throttle-powered scooters altogether in parks and trails.

The City of North Las Vegas is currently amending its code to address e-scooters. Currently, e-scooters are treated the same as bicycles in the North Las Vegas city code. The city is currently working to amend its code to have specifics for e-scooters.

The family tells Channel 13 the focus isn’t on laws, it’s on love, and a hope for change so no other family has to endure the same pain.

The crash that killed JoJo remains under investigation.