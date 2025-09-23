LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 12-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a car while riding his electric scooter over the weekend is being remembered by friends and classmates as a funny, sweet child who could easily make people laugh.

Jovonn "Jojo" Magee was riding his electric scooter in an east Las Vegas neighborhood near Tully Avenue and Hidden Desert Way when he was hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

12-year-old boy killed in electric scooter crash remembered by friends as 'kind soul'

A growing memorial now sits at the crash site, where dozens of friends and loved ones have been stopping by to drop off flowers and pray for the 12-year-old boy.

"He was super funny, he was super sweet. He was a kid that could make people laugh very easily. He was very playful. He was a very kind soul," said Ruby Magana.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and completed a sobriety test, though impairment was not suspected.

The tragedy has deeply affected Magee's school community at Mater Academy East.

"Honestly, the school environment is very sad. I see a lot of kids talking about him. I saw two kids crying about it today. It breaks my heart," said Magana.

"Today, there was a lot of people crying like teachers too," said Kylie Virie.

Las Vegas police said this marks the 119th traffic-related death in the valley this year — and the third fatal crash involving an electric scooter, not including Jojo’s.

Magee's death comes as local municipalities move to approve stricter regulations on electric bikes and scooters. In August, the city of Las Vegas approved a new ordinance requiring minors to wear helmets and for electric scooters and bikes to have lights and visible reflectors. The new law goes into effect Oct. 1.

A special remembrance will be held at Mater Academy East's football field on Wednesday at 6:30 pm.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.


