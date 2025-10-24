10-year-old killed in e-scooter crash identified as Cortez Elementary School student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 10-year-old child killed in an e-scooter collision on Thursday has been identified as a student at Cortez Elementary School.

The collision involving a pickup truck left the 10-year-old child dead and another 9-year-old child with non-life-threatening injuries, police said previously. Both children were riding an e-scooter near Butternut and Charnut lanes when the collision happened at 2:37 p.m.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene of the crash and did not show signs of impairment.

Watch | Ryan Ketcham reports from the scene of the crash on Thursday night:

LVMPD Call On Parents, Drivers After 10-Year-Old Dies In E-Scooter Crash With Pickup Truck

In a letter to Cortez Elementary School students, Principal Lin Soriano wrote that school administration is "working to ensure that our students and staff have the support and resources they need," and that counseling resources would be provided.

A GoFundMe fundraising page organized by the student's mother identified the child as a fifth-grade student.

Portia Wales, the child's mother, writes that she currently lives in North Las Vegas but is asking for help to bring her son's body "back home" to Chicago, Illinois.

Soriano advised parents to monitor signs of grief or behavioral changes in their children and to keep lines of communication open with them.

"It is important to be honest with your child and allow them to express feelings of disbelief, anger, and/or grief," Soriano stated. "Reassure your child that there is always someone with whom they can talk and that these feelings are normal."

Soriano also echoed the words of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in reminding drivers to "please use extreme caution when driving near schools and areas where students travel to and from school."

In a public statement about the ongoing investigation, Lt. Cody Fulwiler also called on parents to talk to their kids about the rules of the road and the potential dangers of e-bikes and e-scooters.

The collision comes a month after another young child was killed while riding an e-scooter. Fulwiler said these incidents need to be addressed, and it will take everyone in our community to prevent future loss of young lives on our streets.

"This community, I know, is tired of seeing young children killed on our roadways," Fulwiler said. "And most of all, the families that have been affected by these tragedies never wanted it to happen, and most importantly, don't want it to happen again."