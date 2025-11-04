Family of Jorge Gomez awarded $6.5 million for fatal shooting by Metro Police in 2020

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A jury has awarded $6.5 million in a wrongful death lawsuit to the family of Jorge Gomez, an armed protester who was shot and killed by Metro Police during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.

According to LVMPD, Gomez was carrying several guns and wearing full body armor during the protest. Police say the 25-year-old raised his gun at Metro Police before he was fatally shot by four officers.

Watch some of our previous coverage here:

Jorge Gomez's family files federal lawsuit

Gomez's family maintains that he was exercising his right to protest and did not pose an imminent threat.

In 2021, the District Attorney's Office declined to pursue criminal charges against the four officers, concluding their actions were "reasonable and/or legally justifiable."