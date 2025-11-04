Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Family of Jorge Gomez awarded $6.5 million for fatal shooting by Metro Police in 2020

Demonstrators gather as family files wrongful death suit for Jorge Gomez shooting
KTNV
Demonstrators gather as family files wrongful death suit for Jorge Gomez shooting
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A jury has awarded $6.5 million in a wrongful death lawsuit to the family of Jorge Gomez, an armed protester who was shot and killed by Metro Police during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.

According to LVMPD, Gomez was carrying several guns and wearing full body armor during the protest. Police say the 25-year-old raised his gun at Metro Police before he was fatally shot by four officers.

Watch some of our previous coverage here:

Jorge Gomez's family files federal lawsuit

Gomez's family maintains that he was exercising his right to protest and did not pose an imminent threat.

In 2021, the District Attorney's Office declined to pursue criminal charges against the four officers, concluding their actions were "reasonable and/or legally justifiable."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.