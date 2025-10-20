Demonstrators gather as family files wrongful death suit for Jorge Gomez shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five years after the George Floyd protests swept the nation, questions still linger in Las Vegas over the police shooting of Jorge Gomez.

His family calls it a wrongful death, while police say the officers followed their training that night.

Gomez's family has filed a wrongful death suit against the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Jorge Gomez was attending a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1, 2020, near the federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas when he was shot and killed by police.

Watch some of our previous coverage here:

Jorge Gomez's family files federal lawsuit

According to LVMPD, Gomez was carrying several guns and wearing full body armor during the protest. Police say the 25-year-old raised his gun at them before he was shot.

Gomez's family says he was exercising his right to peacefully protest and bear arms. They say he never verbally threatened the officers and never pointed a gun at anyone.

"I'm hoping that he sees that we're trying. I hope the officers are held accountable," Gomez's mom said. "I pray that leads to change so that no one else loses a child or a mother, or a father to police brutality."

In 2021, the Clark County District Attorney's Office decided not to pursue criminal charges against the four officers, concluding that the officers' actions were "reasonable and/or legally justified."

'We remember his name forever," one demonstrator said Monday morning. "Until we have justice, we will never have peace. So please tell your friends and family justice for Jorge Gomez."