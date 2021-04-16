No video shown during fact-finding review that proves Jorge Gomez raised his gun before being shot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Protesters are rallying outside of the Clark County Government Center as investigators present their findings into the shooting of George Gomez

WATCH: Fact-finding review of Jorge Gomez police shooting death

Gomez was killed by police during last year’s George Floyd protests in downtown Las Vegas.

The fact-finding review is designed to inform the public after the district attorney’s initial decision to not bring charges against the officers involved.

So far, we’ve seen messages from Gomez to other protesters, new video angles of the shooting, and heard statements from several officers who were either involved in the shooting or nearby.

Officer Jason Levitt was the chief investigator from the first investigation into the shooting and the only witness in the fact-finding review.

Levitt says they reviewed text messages fro Gomez where he told others that he had been left alone at earlier protests because he was armed and encouraged violent protests over peaceful ones and wearing of body armor. He also reported told other to be “ready for war.”

Leavit said during the review that officers who were assigned to protect the federal building had fired several less-than-lethal rounds towards Gomez when he didn’t comply.

Four officers shot at Gomez when he ran towards officers. Three of the officers told investigators that Gomez was raising his rifle when they fired and one said he thought Gomez was already shooting police because lee than lethal rounds were being shot at him.

Leavitt also played newly-release videos of the moments leading up to and after the shooting. However, none of the new video appears to prove that Gomez raised his gun before being shot.

Leavitt also said that if Gomez had lived, he would be facing several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson will make his final decision about whether or not charges will be brought against the officers involved within two weeks. It is worth noting that a district attorney has never decided to bring charges following the previous 85 fact-finding reviews.

PREVIOUS STORIES