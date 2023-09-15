Five Clark County Schools remain open despite 'high number' of teacher absences

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five Clark County schools are experiencing "high numbers" of unexpected teacher absences on Friday morning, though school officials say each campus will remain open.

These schools include J. E. Manch Elementary School, Kenneth Divich Elementary School, William E. Orr Middle School, Theron L. Swainston Middle School, and Desert Oasis High School.

This news comes after a Clark County judge granted an injunction against the Clark County Education Association on Wednesday. During a hearing, the judge found that the recent wave of "mass sickouts" affecting schools across the valley constituted a "strike," which is illegal for teachers in Nevada.

Clark County School District also declared an "impasse" in its ongoing contract dispute with the teachers union earlier this week, saying arbitration was the "only way forward" for negotiations.

WHAT'S NEXT? CCEA was last in arbitration in 2018, and that took 18 months. Will that happen again this year?

So far this month, the county has seen eight schools forced to cancel classes due to the unexpected shortages of staff — four of which occurred on Tuesday.

The teachers' union has continued to deny any involvement in the absences. Anappeal of the injunction was also filed to the Nevada Supreme Court on Thursday.